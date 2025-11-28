4 Things To Buy on Amazon on Black Friday If You Missed Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are, well, a big deal. But Amazon’s Black Friday deals may be even bigger. If you missed out on the money-saving deals during the last Big Deal Days, GOBankingRates has got you covered with these Black Friday deals. Grab your gift list and your own wish list and save big time with these deeply discounted products — everything on this list is at 50% or more off of the regular price.

For You: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

Check Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

©Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

Price: $99.99 (55% off regular price of $219.99)

When you purchase this Ninja Mega Kitchen System, you’ll actually get three blenders for the price of one. This model comes with a food processor, a full-size blender and two to-go cups. Whether you’re mixing dough, dreaming up smoothie creations or taking a shake on the go, this versatile blender is a great Black Friday purchase.

See Next: Amazon, Costco and 7 Other Stores With Perks That Retirees Should Cash In

©Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Price: $149.99 (57% off regular price of $349.95)

If you want to upgrade your listening experience this Christmas season, Beats Studio Pro offers rich, immersive sound with this wireless set of headphones. It features a 40 hour battery life and noise cancelling capabilities. It’s available in Sand Gray, Matte White and Dune, so you can look great while listening to your favorite music or podcast.

©Amazon

Magcubic Mini Projector

Price: $54.14 (51% off regular price of $109.99)

Turn your home into a theater with the Magcubic Mini Projector this Black Friday. You can project your favorite shows, movies, games and even ambient scenes onto walls or screens for the ultimate viewing experience. This manual focus model rotates 180-degrees and has a SoundBase Speaker. You can mount it on the ceiling or just place it on a table or tripod.

©Amazon

Yeedi S14 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop

Price: $519.99 (57% off regular price of $1,199.99)

If cleaner floors are your New Year’s resolution, then Black Friday is a great time to buy a robot vacuum to take into the new year. The Yeedi S14 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop features ZeroTangle 2.0 technology, a TruEdge 3D Sensor and an all-in-one station with auto hot water. The robot vacuum even has self-drying technology to combat mold and mildew growth.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Things To Buy on Amazon on Black Friday If You Missed Prime Big Deal Days

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.