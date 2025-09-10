4 Things Boomers Should Do for Their Finances Before the Holidays

The holidays are supposed to be an exciting, fun time of year, but for many boomers, they bring added stress: Money. Between gifts, travel, family gatherings and end-of-year expenses, it’s easy to see your budget get pushed to its limits. That means it’s harder to stay on track with bigger goals like retirement savings or taxes.

The good news? With a bit of planning now, you can enjoy the holidays without the financial hangover in January.

Keep reading as we walk through simple steps you can take before the holidays to keep spending in check and make sure your retirement plans are still on track.

Set a Holiday Spending Plan

Between holiday gifts, get-togethers with friends and travel to see family, holiday expenses can start adding up quickly. Without having a plan in place, overspending is almost guaranteed.

Begin by taking some time to plan how much you expect to spend in different categories. Decide how much you’re comfortable spending, then allocate that amount among travel, gifts and eating out. If you’re using credit cards, stick to what you can pay off in full next month. This way, you’ll avoid interest eating into your retirement savings.

Review Your Tax Situation

The end of the year is the perfect time to look at your taxes and make necessary adjustments. Here are a few things to consider.

Check your withholding or estimated payments. If you’ve had changes in income, like Social Security, part-time work or retirement account withdrawals, you may need to adjust your withholding to avoid a surprise tax bill.

If you’ve had changes in income, like Social Security, part-time work or retirement account withdrawals, you may need to adjust your withholding to avoid a surprise tax bill. Max out tax-advantaged accounts. If you’re eligible, max out your IRA or 401(k) contributions.

If you’re eligible, max out your IRA or 401(k) contributions. Don’t forget FSAs. If you’re using an FSA, make sure you spend any remaining balance before year-end so it doesn’t go to waste.

If you’re using an FSA, make sure you spend any remaining balance before year-end so it doesn’t go to waste. Take Required Minimum Deposits (RMDs). If you’re 73 or older, make sure you’ve taken your required minimum distributions to avoid penalties.

Revisit Retirement and Investments

Throughout the year, the stock market fluctuates a lot. By December, your portfolio might be out of balance.

Check your asset allocation and rebalance if needed. This is especially important if your mix of stocks and bonds isn’t aligned with your goals. If you have taxable accounts, consider whether tax-loss harvesting makes sense to offset gains. And don’t forget to also verify that your contributions are on track to reach your retirement goals.

A quick year-end review can keep your long-term plan moving in the right direction.

Take Care of Health and Estate Planning

Healthcare and estate planning aren’t what most people want to deal with around the holidays, but they matter before year-end.

Here are a few things you’ll want to consider.

Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Make sure your plan still fits your needs for next year.

If you have an flexible spending account (FSA), use the funds on eligible medical expenses now. If you have an health spending account (HSA), consider maxing out your contributions if it makes sense for your situation.

Review wills, powers of attorney, and beneficiary designations. The holidays are a natural time to handle updates since family is often together.

