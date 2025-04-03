Unfortunately for car shoppers, used car prices have remained high, dropping just 0.8% on average from last year, iSeeCars reported. The exception to this rule are used hybrid and EV prices, which have dropped an average of 15.1% over the same time frame.

While many used hybrids and EVs have seen price drops, Tesla had the largest drop among all brands, with four Tesla models ranking in the top seven used cars with the biggest price drops in the past year, the report found.

Here are the used Tesla models that have seen the biggest value declines over the past year.

Tesla Model S

Average price (February 2025): $49,366

$49,366 Difference year-over-year (dollars): -$9,509

-$9,509 Difference year-over-year (percent): -16.2%

Tesla Model Y

Average price (February 2025): $31,247

$31,247 Difference year-over-year (dollars): -$5,927

-$5,927 Difference year-over-year (percent): -15.9%

Tesla Model 3

Average price (February 2025): $26,354

$26,354 Difference year-over-year (dollars): -$4,112

-$4,112 Difference year-over-year (percent): -13.5%

Tesla Model X

Average price (February 2025): $55,585

$55,585 Difference year-over-year (dollars): -$5,358

-$5,358 Difference year-over-year (percent): -8.8%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Tesla Models That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past Year

