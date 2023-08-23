4 Telltale Signs You Are Overspending at Walmart

Shopping at Walmart is supposed to save you money, but that might not always happen. Do you find that every time you see the total at checkout, you're shocked by the number looking back at you?

The average Walmart shopper spends about $54 per trip, purchasing around 13 products, according to data prepared by the analytics firm Numerator, prepared for Insider. In total, they visit the store nearly 65 times per year, spending a grand total of approximately $3,510 annually at the retailer.

''We can all be guilty from time to time of overspending on groceries or other shopping items," said Natalie Warb, a financial expert at CouponBirds. "However, with inflation constantly fluctuating and affecting the prices of our everyday products, it has never been more important to buy what you need to allow for room to save." Ready to figure out what's going on with your sky-high Walmart bills? Keep reading to learn common ways shoppers overspend at the store and how to change that.

You're Buying Too Much

Purchasing more than you need can often be a problem, especially if you're buying fresh food, Warb said. To combat this, she recommended always shopping at Walmart with a list. "A sensible list allows customers to remain within their budget while reducing the chance of unplanned or impulse purchases," she said. "Ultimately, a shopping list is a great way of ensuring you only buy what you need, these lists can also prove useful when shopping online, similarly allowing customers to remain on track with their spending."

You're Not Buying Store Brand

If you're only purchasing name-brand items, you're missing out on major savings opportunities.

"Customers can save a lot of money by opting for a cheaper brand of product rather than the typical household name," she said. "Walmart has its own range of products providing customers with cheaper alternatives to everyday goods."

She said purchasing store-brand items is a great way to lower your Walmart bill. Chances are, you'll find the store-brand products to be notably similar to the name-brand items you're used to, allowing you to save money, without sacrificing quality.

You're Not Using Coupons

Clipping coupons might take a few extra minutes, but it's worth the effort. If you're not searching for coupons before going to Walmart, Warb said you're missing out on savings opportunities.

"Coupons are an effective way of reducing the total bill of your shopping list," she said. "With inflation constantly affecting the cost of groceries, these coupons can help relieve the rising costs and allowing further room for saving.''

Whether they arrive in your mailbox or you have to search for them online, be sure to gather as many relevant coupons as you can before heading into the store.

You Can't Pay Your Walmart Bill Off Each Month

If you're charging Walmart shopping trips to a credit card and not paying the balance off in full each month, you're spending too much, said Melissa Cid, a savings expert and site manager at MySavings.com.

"Shopping online with Walmart's free store pickup is a great way to avoid impulse purchases in-store," she said. "Stick to a budget and only order what you need."

Before checking out, take careful inventory of the items in your cart. If anything in there isn't essential, take it out to keep your bill as low as possible.

