4 Tax Moves Most Married People Don’t Have Access To

Being married means you get to share a tax return, claim a larger standard deduction and in many cases pay less overall than you would filing on your own. At the same time, it also means that certain credits and deductions may no longer apply to you, especially those designed for single filers or specific groups like single parents and independent students.

If you’re married (or plan to tie the knot soon), make sure you’re aware of these tax moves that typically don’t apply to married couples.

The Head of Household Filing Status

The head of household (HOH) filing status is reserved for single filers who pay more than half the cost of maintaining a home and supporting a qualifying dependent. Married couples aren’t eligible, even if only one spouse is working.

For 2025, the standard deduction for HOH is $22,500 compared to $30,000 for married filing jointly (MFJ). For single people or those who are married but filing separately, the standard deduction is $15,000. This means a single parent filing HOH could save several thousand compared to single status.

Earned Income Tax Credit for Single Parents

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the best benefits for lower-income workers. Married couples can still qualify, but the rules are much stricter and the income thresholds are lower. Single parents, on the other hand, often see the biggest payouts.

For tax year 2025, a single filer with three or more qualifying children could get up to $8,046 in refundable credit. Married filers have to combine incomes, which often pushes them above the cutoff. For example, the adjusted gross income (AGI) limit for married couples filing jointly with three or more kids is $68,675. That makes it harder for many families to qualify, even if each spouse would have been eligible on their own.

Saver’s Credit at Higher Income Levels

The Saver’s Credit rewards contributions to retirement accounts like IRAs or 401(k)s. Singles qualify with an AGI up to $39,500, but the income limit for married couples is $79,000 combined. Though that sounds pretty fair, many couples end up over the threshold once both incomes are added together.

At the highest rate, singles can get up to $1,000 back, while married couples can claim up to $2,000 combined. In reality, though, a lot of married households don’t qualify.

Premium Tax Credit for Marketplace Health Insurance

The Affordable Care Act provides premium tax credits to help lower- and middle-income individuals pay for health insurance through the Marketplace. To qualify, married couples must file jointly. If you file as married filing separately, you’re almost always disqualified, unless you meet very limited exceptions such as being a victim of domestic abuse or spousal abandonment. Even when filing jointly, combining incomes often pushes couples above the cutoff, making it harder for them to qualify compared to single filers or heads of household. Use the Marketplace subsidy calculator to figure out your eligibility for different income amounts and family sizes.

