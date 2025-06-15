4 Surprising Ways To Pay Every Energy Bill This Summer if You Need a Little Help

If you’ve noticed a spike in your power bill, you’re not alone. Retail electricity prices have risen faster than the rate of inflation since 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration — and prices are expected to keep pushing higher through at least 2026.

The cost of electricity has gotten so high, in fact, that some Americans now view it as a luxury rather than a basic need, according to a survey from Payless Power. The survey of 1,000 low-income Americans revealed a “growing crisis” in the U.S. in which more than half of respondents (57%) said they are experiencing “energy poverty.” This means they have experienced at least one of the following over the past year:

Skipped heating or air conditioning

Received a disconnection notice

Had their electricity shut off

Sacrificed basic needs like food or medicine to pay an energy bill

More than two in five (42%) respondents said they spend 10% or more of their monthly income on energy bills. Nearly one-fifth (19%) have gone without power because they couldn’t afford to pay their bill, while 31% have delayed or skipped buying essentials to pay their energy bill. The approach of summer could make it even more difficult for Americans to pay their power bills because of high air conditioning use.

Fortunately, there are ways to lower your energy bill or get assistance paying it this summer. Here are four options.

Seek Government Assistance

The main federal agency to contact if you need help paying your bill is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). It provides assistance to reduce the costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization and minor energy-related home repairs.

State agencies are available, as well. For example, the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program provides financial relief for residents who can’t afford to pay their energy bills, while the Texas Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program helps low-income households meet their immediate energy needs. Contact your state energy agency to see what’s available where you live.

Contact Your Utility Company

Many utility companies have programs in place that provide help with utility bills, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA). This typically includes offering special payment plans or reduced rates. The NCOA recommended calling your utility provider directly, explaining that you’re experiencing financial difficulties, and asking what options they offer.

Apply for Weatherization Assistance

Weatherizing your home means making it more energy efficient, which helps lower your bills. The NCOA suggested contacting the Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides weatherization services to income-eligible households at no cost.

Lower Your Bills Through Better Energy Habits

Here are some other energy-saving options:

Unplug electronics when they are not in use.

Use cold water to wash clothes.

Only run the dishwasher when it’s full.

Keep your windows properly sealed.

You can also take steps yourself to reduce your energy use and lower your bill. For example, adjusting your thermostat can save the average household more than $30 a month. During the summer, set your temperature to 71°F or higher. This helps ensure that your A/C doesn’t run nonstop.

