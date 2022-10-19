4 Surprising Products You Can Get at the Dollar Store

When you go shopping, it makes sense to try to find the best price for most items. After all, if you spend more than is necessary, you're more likely to run up a credit card balance that you can't pay back.

The good news is, there are plenty of bargains to be had at your local dollar store. In fact, there were four products I found there that surprised me, because they tend to be much costlier elsewhere and I didn't imagine a dollar store would carry them. Here's what they are.

1. Pregnancy tests

When I was expanding my family, I took multiple pregnancy tests over the years. And they cost quite a bit of money each time because I was buying the fancy digital tests. Imagine my surprise when I discovered the dollar store had tests for only $1. This was far cheaper than what I had been spending and the tests worked just as well to give me the answers I needed.

2. Storage containers

Storage containers are surprisingly expensive, but not if you get them at the dollar store. The dollar store has a huge array of different storage options, including small containers for food, packing cubes, laundry baskets, storage drawers of all sizes, and large baskets for storing big items. The containers are surprisingly durable and well made and they rival their much costlier counterparts you'd get at Target or Walmart.

3. Frozen veggies

While we try to eat fresh veggies whenever we can, sometimes the vegetables we need are not available or in season. Frozen veggies are a great alternative and I was really surprised to find the dollar store had a good selection of them. Grabbing frozen vegetables from the dollar store slashed our grocery bills and they taste just as delicious even though we only paid $1 for them, instead of $3 or $4 at the grocery store for a similar product.

4. Flip flops

Finally, flip flops are another great item I was really surprised to discover at the dollar store. We spend a ton of time at the beach and at the pool, so I like to have several pairs of flip flops available for me, my husband, and my kids. That way, we can leave a pair in the car if we have an impromptu beach trip, as well as have some in the pool bag and some by the door just to throw on when we're heading out.

Fortunately, it's been easy to buy a few pairs of flip flops for each of us since I discovered that the dollar store had a good selection of both children's and adult sandals. Many of them even have cute patterns so you can look stylish despite spending almost nothing for footwear.

It came as a big surprise to find each of these four items at the dollar store, but now that I know they are available there, I won't purchase them elsewhere and spend more. Check them out next time you're near a dollar store, and take some time to browse around and see what else is there because you may also end up surprised by what you discover.

