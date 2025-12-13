4 Surprise Retirement Expenses You Might Encounter in 2026 -- and What to Do About Them

Key Points

If you've been retired for a good number of years, you may feel that you've got a pretty good system for managing your money. It may be that with careful budgeting, you're able to stretch your Social Security benefits and savings so you're able to cover your ongoing expenses without too much worry.

But when you're retired, sometimes all it takes is an unexpected expense to throw your numbers off. Here are a few surprise expenses you might encounter in 2026 -- and what to do about them.

1. Healthcare bills

If you're getting a new Medicare plan in 2026, you may find yourself spending more money on things like deductibles and copays. And you should also know that Medicare Part B's standard monthly premium is increasing in the new year.

These are expenses you can plan for. But what you can't plan for are medical issues that leave you on the hook for large bills.

Unfortunately, those can occur at any time. But the older you get, the more susceptible to health issues you might be.

2. Home repairs

Even if you own your home mortgage-free, you never know when a major appliance might stop working. Or, you could end up with water damage from a leaky roof or termite damage from an infestation.

In some cases, homeowners insurance might pick up the tab for certain unplanned repairs. But anything that's considered routine wear and tear will probably be on you to pay for.

3. Inflation

Inflation isn't a surprise expense the same way a medical bill or home repair is. After all, you're not buying inflation the same way you might buy a new roof.

But inflation could be a larger-than-planned expense for you in 2026, especially if tariffs continue to drive prices upward. And while you may have received a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to account for inflation, that raise could end up falling flat.

4. Financial support for a grown child

Today's economy might seem strong on paper, but the labor market is awfully fickle. If you have young adult kids and one of them ends up on the wrong end of a layoff, you may end up in a situation where you have to support that child financially, whether by offering them a temporary place to live or helping them pay their bills.

Of course, in an ideal world, your grown children will have emergency savings to tide themselves over through a rough patch. But if you have a child who's a fairly recent college graduate with loans, they may not have had ample time to build up their own cash reserves, leaving you to help pick up the pieces.

How to cope with surprise expenses in retirement

You never know when you might encounter an unexpected retirement expense. So the best thing to do is protect yourself ahead of time by:

Building a large retirement nest egg

Accumulating a sizable HSA balance to cover sudden healthcare expenses

Delaying Social Security for larger monthly checks

Setting yourself up with a portfolio whose assets can beat inflation

If you're already retired and didn't do these things, you obviously can't just go back in time and make them happen. But there may be a few things you can do to cope with surprise bills.

First, reassess your spending. If you look through your bills carefully, there's probably something you can cut back on to some degree.

Next, consider going back to work in some shape or form. It doesn't need to be full-time, and it doesn't need to be a part-time gig with a preset schedule. The gig economy offers ample opportunities to boost your income. And you may even manage to find work that's enjoyable.

Finally, you may need to get creative in terms of using your home as an income source. If you're keeping a larger property, rent out a room to a tenant, or a finished basement or garage. If you have kids you visit often who live in another state and your home is in a desirable area, make it available to short-term renters.

Surprise expenses can upend your retirement budget easily if you're not careful. If they pop up on you, be prepared to pivot as necessary so they don't cause long-term financial damage.

