4 Summertime Side Hustles to Start Lining Up Now

Many people associate summer with being able to kick back and relax. But if you have financial goals you want to meet, like boosting your savings balance, scrounging up a down payment on a home, or paying off your credit cards, you may want to make the summer of 2022 the summer you hustle big time.

What’s more, if you're a college student with no plans to take classes over the summer, it pays to secure a gig. The money you earn could help you pad your bank account and perhaps avoid debt.

But if you're eager to work a summertime gig, the time to start researching your options is now. Some summer jobs fill up quickly, and the last thing you want is to get shut out. Here are four specific gigs worth considering.

1. Working at a pool club

Don't want to spend the summer months cooped up in a stuffy office? You don't have to. Many seasonal outdoor businesses need more hands on deck during the summer, and if your town has a pool club, that's a good place to start.

If you have lifeguarding skills, that's one role you can apply for. But you might also get hired to manage the snack bar, scan visitors in, or even roam the grounds tending to patrons' needs.

If you like the idea of an outdoor job that lends to plenty of fresh summertime air, you may want to apply now. Many pool clubs open up over Memorial Day weekend, so delaying your application could mean losing out on the chance to work at one.

2. Tutoring

Summer is a great time for students to catch up academically. If you're interested in tutoring, it pays to advertise your services now. You can also look at signing up with an online tutoring service, like Tutor.com. Or, if you have strong ties to your neighborhood schools, you can ask about posting some flyers on their walls.

3. House sitting

Summer is a popular time for people to go away, but often they want their homes looked after when they're gone. That's why it pays to line up some house-sitting gigs. Sites like Housesitter.com connect those leaving their homes for stretches of time with those willing to come in, collect mail, dust, and tackle whatever other duties need to be handled.

4. Pet sitting

It's not always possible to take a pet along on vacation. Since summer is a popular time to get away, you may find that many people need pet-sitting services -- and that they're willing to pay generously to ensure their furry friends are well cared for. Sites like Rover.com make it easy to find pet-sitting gigs, or you can see if your local vet or pet store will let you advertise there.

There's ample opportunity to make money this summer if you're willing to put in the time. And the sooner you line up your side hustle, the less likely you'll be to miss out.

