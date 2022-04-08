4 Summer Vacations That Won't Break the Bank

There's a reason summer tends to be a popular time for travel. The weather's usually good (albeit very hot in some parts of the country) and kids get time off from school, so there's no need to worry about them missing out on days of learning.

But there's a downside to traveling during the summer, and it's having to pay more to take a vacation. Since demand tends to rise in the summer, travel costs tend to follow suit.

Perhaps you have a pile of money in your savings account earmarked for a summer vacation. But if that's not the case, and money is somewhat tight, you may want to look into your options for traveling on a budget. Here are a few vacation ideas that shouldn't cost you a ton of money -- and can make for many fond memories.

1. Visit family in a different city

If you have family that lives in a different part of the country, paying them a visit could give you an opportunity to spend quality time together and scope out a fun, new city. Now for this sort of trip to result in big savings, you may need the option to bunk at your family's home rather than stay at a hotel. But if that's an option and you can score free lodging, you might enjoy a fun time away with family you don't get to see very often.

2. Rent a cabin in the woods

Planting yourself in the woods for a week is a great way to escape the daily grind. And generally, you can rent a remote cabin for a relatively modest fee. From there, you can spend your time hiking, swimming in a lake (if there's one nearby), and enjoying your share of fresh air. For even more savings, you may want to consider a camping trip where you don't have to rent a place at all. This could be a very cost-effective option if you already have your share of camping gear.

3. Spend a week at a no-frills beach

Renting a beach house in a popular town loaded with restaurants and boardwalk amenities could cost you a lot. But if you're willing to stay at a no-frills beach, you might score a rental on the cheap. From there, you can enjoy quiet beach access, and while you may have to cook a lot of your own meals, you may get the option to eat them with an ocean view.

4. Explore some state parks

National parks tend to get crowded during the summer, so much so that you may be denied entry if you go at a particularly busy time. State parks, on the other hand, tend to see more moderate foot traffic, so it could pay to spend a few days exploring different trails and scenery without having to battle throngs of people.

Summertime travel can cost a lot -- but it doesn't have to, if you stick to the right itinerary. You can also save money on your summer vacation by using the right credit card. Some cards offer generous amounts of cash back for things like gas fill-ups, so even if you're taking a low-key trip, you might manage to eke out some pretty sweet rewards.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.