4 Strategies To Make Quick Cash in January To Start Your Year Strong

The new year is here, and so are the post-holiday credit card bills. A recent Gallup poll found that Americans planned to spend an average of $975 on gifts during the season, up over $100 from the previous year. With all of the money going out last month, many people are stuck wondering how they can remedy their finances and fast.

At GOBankingRates, we asked experts from across the country about ways that people could make money starting today. Here are the four strategies our experts recommended to make quick cash this January.

Sell Your Stuff

Potential Earnings: $100 to $1000+ per item

Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Expert Insurance Reviews, said, “Most people have things in their homes that have value but aren’t serving them anymore. For example, you may have designer clothing you don’t wear anymore. Or you may have tools you don’t use like you thought. Selling those items can help you make money quickly in January. It can also help you simplify and declutter.”

She added individuals hoping to make quick cash could also, “Rent a car out through a peer-to-peer platform. If you have a spare vehicle, you may be able to rent it out and start earning money this January.”

“For example,” she explained. “You can list your eligible vehicle on Turo, including availability, and if you live in an area with rental demand, you’ll soon have customers. Depending on your vehicle and local demand, you could make $30 or more per day.”

Provide Skills Assessments

Potential Earnings: $50 per test

Ricky Torres, a human resources professional with SMB Guide stated, “In my years of corporate HR experience, I know how difficult it can be for overworked hiring managers to objectively evaluate the many resumes that land on their desks each week. There’s an inherent bias that comes with relying solely on a one-dimensional resume.”

He continued, “That’s where I started helping out in my free time. After my regular 9-5 job was over, I’d spend a few nights reviewing resumes and making tests for the applicants. These assessments helped cut through bias by providing tangible data on a candidate’s true qualifications and fit for the role.”

“I charged $50 for each test,” he noted. “Doing a few each week meant an extra $250-$500 each month. This was all while still doing my normal job during the day. The best part was it only took about an hour or two. Helping the company pick better people and giving applicants a fair chance felt good. That’s why I kept it up.”

Pick Up a Side Hustle

Potential Earnings: $40 to $10,000+ per gig

“One fairly low-maintenance way to make excellent money — and do good at the same time — is to give platelets or plasma. Many companies pay new donors as much as $100 an hour,” said Kathy Kristof, founder, editor, and CEO of SideHusl. “Another fairly offbeat one for biological women is to be a surrogate or egg donor. You can make $10,000 – more than $100,000.”

She added that people looking for less invasive options can try any number of flexible, part-time gigs. She noted that her website offers “reviews (that) show what you earn, what you do, what’s required, where it’s offered, whether you need to pay to participate, and, finally, we give each opportunity a score that rates its overall attractiveness. (This factors in risk, working conditions, and comparative options in the field).”

Try Travel Photography

Potential Earnings: $17 to $416 per sale

Kevin Mercier, a professional travel blogger and founder of Kevmrc.com, said, “If you’re looking to make some quick cash this month, consider venturing into travel photography. Dive into free online courses and YouTube tutorials to grasp essential skills like understanding light, exposure, color, tone, and timing. This knowledge can empower you to craft visually captivating travel photos that stand out.”

He continued, “To swiftly monetize your work, test the waters by selling your travel stock photos.” He recommended using the site Alamy. “On Alamy,” he explained. “Such travel photos generally fetch around $75 per sale, with potential earnings ranging from $17 to $416, contingent on usage specifics. This sideline presents an exciting opportunity to leverage your passion for travel into a source of quick income.”

