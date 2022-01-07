Markets

4 Stocks Worth a Look From a Prospering Toys & Games Industry

The Zacks Toys - Games – Hobbies industry is benefiting from robust demand for smart toys, STEM toys (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), sports toys, fashion dolls and accessories. The industry participants have been undertaking efforts on the digital front and focusing on the better execution of marketing and promotional initiatives to drive growth. The industry players, including Electronic Arts Inc. EA, Mattel, Inc. MAT, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK are likely to gain from the afore-mentioned trends.


