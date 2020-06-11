4 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Worth Betting on Now

Amid the current volatile market conditions owing to coronavirus-related mayhem and economic slowdown, it is not easy for retail investors to choose stocks on their own. So, advice from brokers becomes extremely important.



Brokers have deeper understanding of stocks, sectors and the overall economy. Also, they directly communicate with top management, thoroughly study publicly available documents and attend conference calls. At times, they even interact with customers to better understand product demand.



Brokers scrutinize the fundamentals of companies and place them against the present economic backdrop to find out how the stocks will fare as an investment option. Therefore, by following broker rating upgrades, you can easily find attractive stocks.



However, just depending on broker upgrades is not advisable. You must also take into consideration a few other factors before adding a stock to your investment portfolio. In this way, you can ensure solid returns.



Choosing the Winning Strategy



We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5.



Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the six stocks that qualified the screening:



Based in San Jose, CA, eBay Inc. EBAY operates as an online shopping site. The company’s long-term (three to five years) estimated earnings growth rate is 12.8%. The stock, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX is one of the largest providers of commercial laboratory services. This Madison, NJ-based company’s long-term estimated earnings growth rate is 7.6%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed 7.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and related components. Its long-term estimated earnings growth rate is 10%. The stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Vistra Energy Corp. VST is engaged in the electricity business. This Irving, TX-based company’s long-term estimated earnings growth rate is 11.9%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.