4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Portfolio Returns

The primary purpose of a business is to generate profits that can be reinvested in expansion or utilized for rewarding shareholders. Net profit margin is an effective tool to measure the profits reaped by a business.

A higher net margin underlines a company’s efficiency in translating sales into actual profits. Moreover, this metric gives insight into how well a company is run and the headwinds weighing on it. Griffon Corporation GFF, Centrus Energy Corporation LEU, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD and Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance the value of a business.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with its peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here, we have picked four stocks — Griffon, Centrus Energy, Tactile Systems Technology and Copa Holdings — from the 24 stocks that qualified the screening.

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States and internationally. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Griffon’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 3.9% north in the past 30 days and currently stands at $4.80 per share. GFF surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 42%.

Centrus Energy is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. At present, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy’s current-year earnings has moved up by 8.8% to $2.71 per share in the past 30 days. LEU surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 136.9%.

Tactile Systems Technology is a medical technology company, which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company's product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System, the Entré System and the ACTitouch System. At present, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s 2024 earnings has moved up by 33.3% to 56 cents per share in the past seven days. TCMD surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 796.5%.

Copa Holdings, through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services. On a daily basis, the company currently operates approximately 204 scheduled flights and flies to 69 destinations covering 29 countries in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. At present, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Copa Holdings’ current-year earnings has moved up to $16.27 per share from $15.82 30 days ago. CPA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18%.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance/.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.