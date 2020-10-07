4 Stocks With Solid Earnings Acceleration to Watch
The Winning Strategy EPS % Projected Growth (Q1)/(Q0) greater than EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-2)/(Q-3) Current Price greater than or equal to $5 Average 20-day volume greater than or equal to 50,000 NetEase, Inc NTES the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. USA Truck, Inc USAK AXT Inc AXTI Moderna, Inc. MRNA
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)
NetEase, Inc. (NTES)
AXT Inc (AXTI)
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)
