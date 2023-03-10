4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Enrich Your Portfolio

Cash is the lifeblood of any business. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments and the fuel to run its growth engine. In fact, it holds the key to a company’s existence, development and success, and indicates its true financial health.



In this regard, stocks like Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY, Banco do Brasil S.A. BDORY, Encore Wire Corporation WIRE and Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS are worth buying.



Before investing in the right stocks, one must go beyond profit numbers and look at a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows. Even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and, eventually, file for bankruptcy. However, one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by looking at its efficiency in generating cash flows. This is because cash not only shields it from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.



Particularly, uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns resulting from geopolitical tensions or the health crisis have reestablished the relevance of analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are our four picks out of the 17 stocks that qualified the screening:



Deutsche Telekom AG, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has improved 1.1% over the past month. Currently, DTEGY carries a VGM Score of A.



Banco do Brasil S.A provides retail and commercial banking services in Brazil and internationally. The services offered include consumer, commercial and agribusiness loans, asset management, foreign exchange, insurance, lease financing and Internet-banking services.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Banco do Brasil’s 2023 earnings has been revised 8.9% upward in the past month. Banco do Brasil has an impressive growth rate of 10% for the next five years. Currently, BDORY has a VGM Score of A.



Encore Wire is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The company is a significant supplier of residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Encore Wire’s 2023 earnings has been revised 28.1% upward to $19.76 in the past month. WIRE has a VGM Score of A.



Tecnoglass is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass’ 2023 earnings has been revised 10.1% upward to $3.83 in the past week. TGLS has a VGM Score of B.



