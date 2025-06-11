4 Stocks to Watch That Recently Hiked Dividends Amid Economic Woes

Wall Street had an impressive May as stocks recovered the majority of the losses suffered in early April, following President Donald Trump's announcement of widespread tariffs. However, markets have remained volatile as investors are yet to get a clear picture of how tariffs will impact the economy once trade deals are reached with other nations.

Also, the Federal Reserve has not yet given any hint of resuming its rate cuts, despite inflation showing signs of cooling over the past couple of months.

Given this uncertainty, cautious investors looking for a steady income and ways to protect their capital may want to hold or buy dividend-paying stocks. Four such stocks are Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, Utz Brands, Inc. UTZ, Sun Communities, Inc. SUI and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG.

Multiple Factors Keeping Markets Volatile

Trump paused his sweeping tariffs imposed on all the trading partners of the United States in April as he announced that trade deals are being worked out. Trump had especially targeted China with a staggering 145% import duty. In retaliation, China imposed 125% tariffs on U.S. imports. However, the tariffs have been halted for 90 days.

Investors are hopeful that the United States and China will soon reach a trade deal in the coming days as negotiations between the world’s two biggest economies continue. However, despite the optimism, they lack clarity over the impact of tariffs once they come into effect, which has been unsettling markets.

Also, a lack of clarity over the Federal Reserve’s future rate cut path has been making investors jittery. Inflation has cooled significantly over the past couple of months and is on track to reach the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Also, Trump has been calling for immediate rate cuts to boost the economy. However, the Federal Reserve has been maintaining a hawkish stance and is unlikely to go for a rate cut before September.

Meanwhile, concerns have been growing about the economy’s health following the release of disappointing jobs data last week. U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in May, nonfarm payrolls increasing by only 139,000. On the other hand, private payrolls increased just 37,000 in May. The growing concerns can keep markets volatile for a longer period.

4 Stocks That Recently Declared Dividend Hikes

Given the ongoing uncertainty, investing in dividend-paying stocks could be a smart move. Such companies tend to be more stable and reliable, as they often continue to pay out dividends even amid economic fluctuations. Their ability to maintain profitability usually stems from solid business models and sound financial strategies, making them a safer option for investors seeking steady returns. In a fluctuating market, companies that pay high dividends often outperform those that do not.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc. operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 17 states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. As of Jan. 31, 2025, CASY operated 2,893 stores. Casey's offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. CASY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On June 9, Casey's General Stores announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.57 a share on Aug. 15. CASY has a dividend yield of 0.46%. Over the past five years, Casey's General Stores has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 14% of earnings. Check Casey's General Stores’ dividend history here.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, TORTIYAHS! and Hawaiian Brand. UTZ, formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York. UTZ has a Zacks Rank #3.

On June 5, Utz Brands declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.06 a share on July 3. UTZ has a dividend yield of 1.75%. Over the past five years, Utz Brands has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 31% of earnings. Check Utz Brands’ dividend history here.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates and finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern and southeastern United States. SUI is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. SUI has a Zacks Rank #3.

On June 4, Sun Communities announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.04 a share on July 15. SUI has a dividend yield of 3.01%. Over the past five years, Sun Communities has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 55% of earnings. Check Sun Communities’ dividend history here.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. primarily focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. While EOG’s operations extend to the United States and Trinidad, the majority of its activities are concentrated across the oil-rich resources within the United States. EOG has a Zacks Rank #3.

On June 2, EOG Resources declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.02 a share on July 31. EOG has a dividend yield of 3.41%. Over the past five years, EOG Resources has increased its dividend 11 times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 33% of earnings. Check EOG Resources’ dividend history here.

