4 Stocks to Watch as Bitcoin Gears Up to Surpass $100,000 Again

The cryptocurrency market bounced back on Tuesday, with Bitcoin (BTC) racing past $93,000 to hit a seven-week high. Cryptocurrencies have been suffering lately as part of the broader market slump, triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy that has raised uncertainty over the economy’s future.

However, the broader market rallied on Tuesday, powered by optimism that trade tensions could ease soon. Bitcoin also got a boost and resumed its rally. However, the cryptocurrency is still sharply lower than its all-time high, and it would be ideal to buy the dip before trade tensions ease further and Bitcoin’s rally gathers pace.

We have selected three stocks, namely NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Visa Inc. V, Accenture plc ACN and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Recovers From Previous Lows

Bitcoin jumped more than 6% in the past 24 hours and hovered around $93,850 on Tuesday night. The jump came as part of the broader market rally after Trump said that he was ready for trade talks with China and assured that tariffs on Chinese imports would fall sharply once a deal was reached.

The President also said that he has no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after launching a tirade against the central bank chief over the past week. Trump’s tariff plans have raised fears of a global trade war, which could push the economy into a recession.

Trump’s announcement of tariffs led to a massive stock selloff over a few sessions that followed, with Bitcoin value falling below $74,000. However, the cryptocurrency has recovered sharply after Trump announced a 90-day halt on tariffs earlier this month.

Also, inflation declined in March, with the consumer price index falling 0.1% month over month, its first monthly decline since May 2020. This has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could resume its interest rate cuts in the coming months. Also, Trump has been urging the Fed to resume its interest rate cuts. Bitcoin is expected to jump once these tensions ease. This is thus an ideal time to buy the cryptocurrency before it resumes its rally.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 43.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.9% over the last 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Visa Inc

Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture

Accenture plc is a worldwide system integrator that offers consulting, technology and various services. The company promotes Ethereum-based blockchain solutions to businesses, aiming to simplify payment processing.

Accenture’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 90 days. ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. The company validates transactions on blockchain networks, as well as provides crypto mining and builds bridges between crypto and traditional capital markets.

HIVE Blockchain’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 72.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 34.8% over the last 90 days. HIVE presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

