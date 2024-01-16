4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential

Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to determine an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.



Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.



In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.



Stocks such as Casey's General Stores CASY, Enersys ENS, NRG Energy NRG and Arch Resources ARCH are expected to maintain their momentum and keep scaling new highs. More information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.



Here, we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The technique borrows from the basics of momentum investing and bets on “buy high, sell higher.”

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many times, stocks that hit a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.



Overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay the premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.



Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Setting the Right Filters

We ran a screen to zero in on 52-week high stocks (trading near the high level) that hold tremendous upside potential. The screen includes parameters to shortlist stocks with strong earnings growth expectations, sturdy value metrics and price momentum.



Moreover, the screen filters stocks that are relatively undervalued compared to their peers in terms of earnings as well as sales, ensuring the continuation of their rally for some time.

Current Price/52 Week High >= .80

This is the ratio between the current price and the highest price at which the stock has traded in the past 52 weeks. A value greater than 0.8 implies the stock is trading within 20% of its 52-week high range.

% Change Price – 4 Weeks > 0

It ensures that the stock price has moved north over the past four weeks.

% Change Price – 12 Weeks > 0

This metric guarantees a continued upward price momentum for the stock over the past three months as well.

Price/Sales <= XIndMed

The lower, the better.

P/E using F(1) Estimate <= XIndMed

This metric measures the amount an investor puts into a company to obtain one dollar of earnings. It narrows down the list of stocks to those that are undervalued compared to the industry.

One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) >= XIndMed

This helps choose stocks that have higher growth rates than the industry. This is a meaningful indicator, as decent earnings growth adds to investor optimism.

Zacks Rank =1

No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proved its worth since its inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have always managed to brave adversities and beat the market average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Current Price >= 5

This parameter will help screen stocks that are trading at $5 or higher.

Volume – 20 days (shares) >= 100000

The inclusion of this metric ensures that there is a substantial volume of shares, so trading is easier.



Here are our four picks of the seven stocks that made it through the screen:



Casey's General Stores operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Casey's offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. In addition to fuel, the stores provide a wide variety of merchandise, including groceries, prepared food, snacks, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies and automotive supplies.



The company’s business operating model, omnichannel capabilities, enhanced customer reach and private-label offerings reinforce its position in the industry. Casey's price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands, and digital engagements are also commendable. The company’s focus on inventory management, technology advancements and data analytics positions it well for future growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 2.6% to $12.64 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 17.79%.



EnerSys engages in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries. Additionally, the company develops battery chargers and accessories, power equipment and outdoor cabinet enclosures.



EnerSys is set to benefit from solid product offerings, a firm focus on product innovation and strengthening demand. Global megatrends, including 5G expansion, electrification, automation and decarbonization, are aiding the company. Improvements in price and sales mix bode well for its Motive Power segment. ENS’ commitment to reward its shareholders through dividends holds promise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 8.3% to $8.23 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.38%.



NRG Energy is engaged in the production, sale and delivery of energy and energy products and services to residential, industrial and commercial consumers in major competitive power markets in the United States.



The company continues to expand its operation through organic and inorganic initiatives. NRG Energy’s diverse customer base and long-term retention of customers increase the predictability of earnings. The company aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. NRG Energy’s capital allocation plan will strengthen the balance sheet and increase shareholders’ value through share repurchases and dividend payments.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRG’s 2023 earnings has increased 11.5% to $5.06 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 4.73%.



Arch Resources is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The company mainly produces and sells metallurgical and thermal coal. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable the company to ship coal worldwide.



The company commenced longwall production at the Leer South mine, which will add 3 million tons of high-quality metallurgical coal annually to its total production. The ongoing rebound in production in the steel industry will create fresh demand for met coal supplied by the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCH’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% to $27.88 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same twice, the average surprise being 24.45%.



