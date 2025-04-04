4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential

Investors generally consider a stock's 52-week high a good criterion for an entry or exit point. Stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.



Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculation is not absolutely baseless, not all stocks hitting a 52-week high are necessarily overpriced.



Investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.



Stocks such as Molson Coors TAP, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. FMS, Triumph Group TGI and The Hanover Insurance Group THG are expected to maintain their momentum and keep scaling new highs. More information on a stock is necessary to determine whether there is scope for further upside.



Here, we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The technique borrows from the basics of momentum investing and bets on “buy high, sell higher.”

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many times, stocks that hit a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.



Overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay the premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions, which encouraged investors to bet on these stocks, could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.



Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Setting the Right Filters

We ran a screen to zero in on 52-week high stocks (trading near the high level) that hold tremendous upside potential. The screen includes parameters to shortlist stocks with strong earnings growth expectations, sturdy value metrics and price momentum.



Moreover, the screen filters stocks that are relatively undervalued compared to their peers in terms of earnings and sales, ensuring the continuation of their rally for some time.

Current Price/52 Week High >= .80

This is the ratio between the current price and the highest price at which the stock has traded in the past 52 weeks. A value greater than 0.8 implies the stock is trading within 20% of its 52-week high range.

% Change Price – 4 Weeks > 0

It ensures that the stock price has moved north over the past four weeks.

% Change Price – 12 Weeks > 0

This metric guarantees a continued upward price momentum for the stock over the past three months as well.

Price/Sales <= XIndMed

The lower, the better.

P/E using F(1) Estimate <= XIndMed

This metric measures the amount an investor puts into a company to obtain one dollar of earnings. It narrows down the list of stocks to those that are undervalued compared to the industry.

One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) >= XIndMed

This helps choose stocks that have higher growth rates than the industry. This is a meaningful indicator, as decent earnings growth adds to investor optimism.

Zacks Rank =1

No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proved its worth since its inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have always managed to brave adversities and beat the market average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Current Price >= 5

This parameter will help screen stocks that are trading at $5 or higher.

Volume – 20 days (shares) >= 100000

The inclusion of this metric ensures that there is a substantial volume of shares, so trading is easier.



Here are our four picks out of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:



Molson Coors Beverage Company, previously known as Molson Coors Brewing Company, is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products with an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands.



The company’s revitalization plan and the premiumization of its global portfolio bode well. The EMEA and APAC regions display a significant ability to make beer and beyond beer premium. Molson Coors projects 2025 sales to increase in the low single digits year over year on a constant-currency basis.



The company expects 2025 underlying EPS to grow in high single digits from 2024. The company also anticipates annual net price increases of 1-2% in North America.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP’s 2025 earnings has moved north by 0.3% to $6.37 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.06%.



Fresenius Medical Care is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. Through its network of more than 3,600 clinics across the world, the company offers dialysis services and products in more than 120 countries and employs over 109,000 staff in more than 50 countries.



The company is benefiting from improving treatment volumes as well as a stabilizing labor environment in the United States. The company’s divestment of its non-core and dilutive assets looks promising as they will help it focus on its core and growing categories as well as boost its cash resources. In March, FMS’ parent company, Fresenius SE, raised nearly €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) through a strategic sale of shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG and the issuance of exchangeable bonds linked to the dialysis firm.



Fresenius Medical offers a wide array of hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and acute dialysis products. To further boost the quality of life for its patients and increase their choice of available treatment options, Fresenius Medical Care remains focused on further expanding its home dialysis offerings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMS’ 2025 earnings has moved north by 5% to $2.11 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.67%.



Triumph Group offers a variety of products and services to the aerospace industry. Triumph is capable of producing a wide range of aircraft parts, including hydraulic, mechanical and electromechanical control systems, aircraft and engine accessories, structural components, auxiliary power units and avionics and aircraft instruments.



Triumph Group benefits from a steady flow of orders from commercial airplane producers and various military organizations globally. The increasing global air traffic and strong demand trends in the defense sector have led to robust bookings for the company, resulting in a solid backlog worth $1.87 billion as of 2024-end. In January, the company revealed that its Actuation Products and Services business delivered more than $28 million worth of aftermarket shipments, year to date, for fiscal 2025.



TGI’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 1.2. A TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGI’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained steady at 68 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 159.38%.



The Hanover Insurance Group is a property-casualty insurance provider offering personal, commercial and specialty coverage through its core segments, including standard lines and specialty units.



Hanover Insurance has evolved as a more balanced and differentiated property and casualty franchise and now envisions being a premier P&C franchise in the independent agency channel and targets delivering about 10% CAGR in Specialty written premiums over the next five years. A prudent pricing segmentation, rate increases and emphasis on growth in target states, product lines and industry classes in the middle market should help it grow and achieve goals.



Hanover Insurance has built a diversified book of business banking on prudent underwriting, data, analytic tools and technology, which, in turn, has lowered coastal exposure and enhanced pricing for catastrophes. THG also continues to invest in technology to upgrade its front-end capabilities.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THG’s 2025 earnings has moved north by 2.5% to $14.47 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.74%.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance/.

