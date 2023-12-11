4 Stocks to Watch That Recently Declared Dividend Hikes

Wall Street has been on a rally, with November turning out to be the best month in more than a year. The positive sentiment has continued into December as inflation continues to decline. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have returned 9.4%, 19.9% and 37.6%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.

Inflation eased further in October. Personal consumption expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, was unchanged in October, while the core PCE index increased a meager 0.2%. Year over year, core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.5% in October compared to a rise of 3.7% in September.

Cooling inflation has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may be done with its monetary tightening policy. This has seen expectations among market participants soar as they believe that the Fed may not go for another interest rate hike in its December policy meeting.

This has seen consumer confidence jumping to 102 in November, well above October’s downwardly revised reading of 99.1.

Market participants now believe that the Fed might start cutting rates as early as May instead of the earlier forecast of September.

However, the Federal Reserve remains hawkish and has said that it is open to more interest rate hikes if required as inflation remains way above its 2% target.

Also, geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas, have been impacting the global supply chain, which might impact corporate performance.

Stocks in Focus

In light of this situation, investors looking to safeguard their portfolios may find dividend-yielding stocks an excellent choice. We suggest exploring stocks that have recently increased their dividend payments.

Four such stocks are Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH, Zoetis Inc. ZTS and Owens Corning OC.

Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. INVH focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homeshas a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Dec 8, Invitation Homesdeclared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.28 a share on Jan 19, 2024. INVH has a dividend yield of 3.14%. Over the past five years, Invitation Homeshas increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 59% of earnings. CheckInvitation Homes’ dividend history here.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest hotel franchisors globally. The CHH hotel chain is spread across 45 countries and territories internationally and is present in 50 states domestically and in the District of Columbia.

On Dec 7, Choice Hotels Internationalannounced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.29 a share on Jan 17, 2024. CHH has a dividend yield of 1.02%. Over the past five years, Choice Hotels Internationalhas increased its dividend three times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 19% of earnings. CheckChoice Hotels International’s dividend history here.

Zoetis Inc. is a leader in the animal health space with a focus on both livestock and companion animals in seven major product categories: vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. ZTS has a diversified business, which caters to eight core species — cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals).

On Dec 7, Zoetisdeclared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.43 a share on Mar 1, 2024. ZTS has a dividend yield of 0.81%. Over the past five years, Zoetishas increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 29% of earnings. CheckZoetis’ dividend history here.

Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. OC’s products include glass fiber that is used to support composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind energy and other high-performance markets for insulation as well as roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

On Dec 7, Zoetisannounced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.60 a share on Jan 19, 2024. OC has a dividend yield of 1.45%. Over the past five years, Owens Corning has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 15% of earnings. CheckOwens Corning’s dividend history here.

