Markets

4 Stocks to Play the Alarming Spike in Cases of COVID-19

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
Clinical Stage Biotech Player Abbott ABT Shelter-in-Place Stocks – Zoom & Amazon ZM Growth Score the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. AMZN Dominant AI Player – NVIDIA NVDA The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                  See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >> 
Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular