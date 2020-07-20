4 Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage

Coverage initiation on a stock by an analyst is not a random act. It takes thorough evaluation and substantial investor focus on the stock or its promising prospects.



Interestingly, stocks typically see an incremental upward price movement with new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with continuation of existing analyst coverage. Of course, the price movement depends on the recommendations from the new analysts. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — lead to a significant positive incremental price reaction than Strong Sell, Sell or Hold recommendations.



Moreover, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no analyst coverage, investors start taking notice. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.



However, one should preferably look for the average change in broker recommendation rather than a single recommendation change. Then again, an upgrade, an initiation or even increased coverage is equally important.



Keeping this mind, it’s a good strategy to focus on the number of analyst recommendations that have increased over the last few weeks.



Below, we have selected four stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.



Screening Criteria



Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (This will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago ('Less than' means 'better than' four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should consider other relevant parameters to make the strategy foolproof.



Here are the other screening parameters:



Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).



Here are four of the eight stocks that passed the screen:



Applied Therapeutics Inc. APLT: This New York, NY-based biopharmaceutical company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Although the stock has underperformed its industry over the past three months, its bottom-line estimates have been trending upward, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s earnings growth potential. Loss estimates have narrowed down to $2.73 per share from $3.02 over the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK: Based in Plano, TX, this is a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has gained 81.8% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 27.9% growth. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 40.5% this year.



Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. FREQ: Woburn, MA-based clinical-stage biotechnology company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company’s bottom line is expected to increase 62.9% in the current year. The stock has gained 47% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 13% growth.



Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA: Headquartered in Troy, MI, this company provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The Zacks Rank #3 stock has gained 16.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 20.1% growth.



