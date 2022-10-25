4 Stocks to Gain From Stubbornly High Inflation

Consumer prices in the United States advanced to a 40-year high last month. Elevated inflation, thus, continues to squeeze household outlays and adversely impact economic growth. In fact, the core consumer price index (CPI), which eliminates food and energy prices climbed 6.6% in September from the year-ago period, its highest 12-month jump since 1982, per the U.S. Labor Department.

By the way, the CPI accelerated 8.2% last month on a year-over-year basis. This marks a slight dip from the peak of about 9% in June. Yet, it continues to hover near the highest levels since the 1980s.

To top it, wholesale prices too climbed northward despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame the relentless rise in prices of indispensable goods and services. The producer price index (PPI) increased 0.4% month over month in September, while the core PPI too advanced by 0.4%.

No doubt, multiple causes can be attributed to the current high inflation rate. Initially, during the pandemic, consumers were spending less and saving more. However, once the pandemic eased, consumers started to spend more. But companies couldn’t fulfill such household demand amid supply chain disruptions caused due to the pandemic.

As a result, prices of a wide range of commodities and services jacked up. Additionally, geopolitical issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war coupled with a strong labor market, led to an increase in the inflation rate.

Now, high inflation has compelled the Fed to adopt aggressive monetary measures. The Fed hiked interest rates considerably to curb inflation, a move that doesn’t bode well for the broader economy vis-à-vis the stock market. But it’s also true that there are some stocks that actually tend to gain from high inflation.

Primarily, property prices scale upward with an increase in inflation. Moreover, as the value of the property increases, rent levied by landlords increases over time. Similarly, gold doesn’t seem to lose its value amid inflationary pressures. Demand for gold, including other precious metals, improves when inflation rises.

From an investment perspective, thus, real estate can be purchased by investment in a real estate investment trust (REIT), while gold can be acquired by investments in gold mining stocks. Hence, stocks such as ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR, UDR, Inc. UDR, Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL and Seabridge Gold Inc. SA are poised to gain from a rise in inflation. These stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ACRES Commercial Realty is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. They are also a commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 1,800%.

UDR is one of the most favorably positioned multi-family apartment REITs in the United States. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 15.4%.

Broadstone Net Lease is an internally managed REIT, based in New York. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.2%.

Seabridge Gold engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company’s Snowstorm project is located in Nevada. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 84.6%.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL): Free Stock Analysis Report



ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.