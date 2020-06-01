4 Stocks to Gain From Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Scare

Businesses and schools have finally started reopening in the United States. Although most Americans expect all schools to reopen in fall, there are chances that teachers and students may not be there. According to an Ipsos/USA Today Poll, six in 10 parents would prefer their child to pursue home learning.

The U.S. education system has been one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic, with both teachers and students hesitant to go to school. This made schools go for online education to help students complete their semester this year.

Students, Teachers Prefer Remote Learning

According to the poll, one in five teachers say they are unlikely to go back to school if their classrooms reopen in the fall. Among the 55 year and older teacher cohort — those with maximum experience — one in four say they probably won't return.

A separate survey of parents, with at least one child in grades K-12, finds that six in 10 want remote learning. Around 30% of the parents polled say that they are very likely to opt for at-home learning.

Almost each parent wants their child to have a reliable Internet service at home to study remotely. Almost 86% of the parents say their children have the software and equipment they need for at-home learning. Understandably, most teachers — nine out of 10 — and parents believe that it will be difficult to make students maintain social distance at school.

Online Education to Gain Traction

Schools across the world have started imparting classes online given that there are no immediate signs of coronavirus subsiding. In fact, experts and the World Health Organization predict that a second wave of coronavirus might hit countries that are rushing to reopen businesses and the economy.

A report from UNESCO says more than 1 billion students globally have been prevented from attending schools, colleges and universities.

Although most students are staying at home during this time, they can keep on learning with various video lectures, online seminars, animations, reading materials and even opt for online tests. This is where online education can be a game changer.

The online segment presently comprises a small fraction of the $2.2 trillion global higher education market — less than 2%, according to market intelligence firm HolonIQ — but the appetite from students for online offerings is likely to grow because of the coronavirus disruption.

Our Choices

The adoption of online solutions in recent months has been unprecedented. With no timeline for a possible coronavirus vaccine, it is likely that parents, students as well as teachers are likely to prefer shifting to online education. Given this scenario, it would be prudent to keep a close watch on these four online education providers that are poised to grow.

Chegg Inc. CHGG offers Chegg Services, comprising digital products and services such as Chegg Study, Chegg Writing and Chegg Tutors. These allow students to find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15.2% over the past 30 days. Chegg sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Career Education Corporation PRDO provides offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 10.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.1% over the past 30 days. Career Educationcarries a Zacks Rank #1.

K12 Inc LRN, a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to K-12 students .

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 52.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6% over the past 60 days. K12 sports a Zacks Rank #1.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI is an online provider of higher education, focused primarily on serving the military and public service communities.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 35.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.8% over the past 60 days. American Public Education has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

