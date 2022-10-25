4 Stocks to Bet on in an Inflation-Hit Retail-Apparel & Shoes Industry

Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry have been encountering lately. These, along with geopolitical turbulence due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have been making things tough for companies. Evidently, demand for apparel has softened as consumers are spending more on necessities owing to soaring prices.To navigate troubled waters, industry participants have been directing resources toward digital platforms, accelerating fleet optimization and augmenting the supply chain. Retailers have been focusing on superior product strategy, advancement of omni-channel capabilities and prudent capital investments. Backed by these initiatives, companies like HIBB and CHS are set to cash in on the opportunities.

About the Industry

The Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry comprises companies that offer apparel, footwear, accessories, intimates and beauty products, as well as fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training and sports under various brands in domestic and international markets. Quite a few players offer bag collections, including business cases, computer bags and backpacks; leather goods, such as wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and watches, sunglasses, fragrances and ready-to-wear as well as cold-weather accessories. Markedly, companies showcase products to customers directly through their branded retail stores, mobile applications, catalogs and websites. Some industry participants also provide products via department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores.

4 Key Trends to Watch in the Retail - Apparel And Shoes Industry

Pressure on Margins to Linger: The industry is quite fragmented, with companies vying for a bigger slice of the pie on attributes such as price, products and speed-to-market. In a bid to address these, a significant number of players in the industry have been investing in strengthening their digital ecosystem and delivery capabilities. While these endeavors bolster sales, they entail high costs. Apart from these, higher marketing, advertising and other store-related expenses might compress margins. Of late, the industry participants have been dealing with product cost inflation, a tight labor market and supply-chain issues. Nonetheless, companies have been focusing on undertaking initiatives to mitigate cost-related challenges. These include streamlining operational structures, optimizing supply networks as well as adopting effective pricing policies.

Soft Consumer Activity May Hit Revenues: Elevating prices and geopolitical concerns continue to pose a threat to consumer spending activity. Undoubtedly, the industry’s prospects are correlated with the purchasing power of consumers. But higher gasoline and food prices have been discomforting the family budgets. The consumer price index rose to 8.2% in September 2022 on a year-over-year basis. The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation are making things tough for consumers by squeezing disposable income. Consequently, demand for apparel has softened, resulting in an inventory pile-up.

Brand Enhancement, Capital Discipline: Industry participants have been focusing on deepening engagements with consumers, creating innovative and compelling products, and enhancing digital and data analytics capabilities. The launch of newer styles, customization options and refreshed store environments enable them to woo shoppers. Efforts to enhance brand portfolio via marketing strategies, buyouts, innovations and alliances are likely to keep supporting players in the space. The companies have been taking steps to strengthen their financial position. In fact, they have been making every move, from managing inventory and closing underperforming stores to optimizing capital expenditures and enhancing operational efficiency.

Diversification & Digitization Key to Growth: With the change in consumer shopping patterns and behavior amid the pandemic, industry participants have been playing dual in-store and online roles. Initiatives such as building omni-channel, coming up with loyalty and marketing programs, enhancing the supply chain and providing faster delivery options, be it doorstep delivery, curbside pickup or buy online and pick up at a store, are worth mentioning. Simultaneously, companies are investing in renovation, improved checkouts and mobile point-of-sale capabilities to keep stores relevant. Keeping in mind consumers’ product preferences and growing inclination toward online shopping, companies have been replenishing shelves with in-demand merchandise and ramping up investments in digitization.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry is a group within the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #144, which places it in the bottom 42% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates drab near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Since the beginning of April 2022, the industry’s earnings estimate has declined 33.5%.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Versus Broader Market

The Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has declined 53.3% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.9%. Meanwhile, the broader sector has slumped 29.4%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing retail stocks, the industry is currently trading at 10.25X compared with the S&P 500’s 16.3X and the sector’s 20.66X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 118.66X and as low as 8.8X, with the median being at 14.88X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)

4 Stocks Worth Considering

Tapestry: This provider of luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products has been benefiting from the successful execution of the Acceleration Program. The program aims to transform the company into a leaner and more responsive organization. It intends to build significant data and analytics capabilities, focusing on enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities and operating with a clearly defined path and strategy for each of its brands, namely, Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

Tapestry has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.5%, on average. It has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-fiscal EPS has been stable over the past 30 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have declined 22.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price and Consensus: TPR

Designer Brands: Designer Brands’ flexible business model, best-in-class omnichannel capabilities and Owned Brands portfolio have been the key drivers of growth. The company’s efforts to expand sourcing and supply chain capabilities have been leading to speed to market with new designs and faster delivery times.



This designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ current-fiscal EPS has been stable over the past 30 days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 company have increased 8.7% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: DBI

Chico's FAS: This Florida-based fashion retailer’s efforts to become a “digital-first, customer-led” company coupled with a strong portfolio of three unique brands, namely, Chico's, WHBM and Soma, position it well to expand its customer base and market share. Product enhancement, planned inventories, operating discipline and marketing strategies have been helping to drive full-price selling, lower markdowns and produce higher gross margin.



Chico's has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 249%, on average. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-fiscal EPS has been stable over the past 30 days. Markedly, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 company have risen 4.2% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: CHS

Hibbett: This athletic-inspired fashion retailer has been benefiting from an improving inventory position, compelling product assortment, and superb in-store customer service as well as an omni-channel platform. These, along with new store openings and initiatives to strengthen the brand, should support sales. Hibbett expects a year-over-year increase in sales in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023.



Impressively, Hibbett has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 3.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-fiscal EPS has been stable over the past 30 days. We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have decreased 27.3% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: HIBB





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.