4 Stocks to Add During This Market Sell-Off

The tech market continues to get hammered due to the fear of consumer spending decreasing. Today's video focuses on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Unity Software (NYSE: U), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), four stocks on my watch list this week. Here are some highlights.

The semiconductor shortage continues to bode well for companies like TSM. During its latest earnings, TSM reported over 35% year-over-year revenue growth driven by the growth in its HPC segment, which are chips used in data centers and other high-performance computing. TSM management believes that HPC will continue to be a strong tailwind for the next quarter. Qualcomm is another semiconductor company that has fallen over 25% from its all-time highs. Like TSM, this is a semiconductor stock with positive earnings, double-digit revenue growth, and an attractive dividend yield. Qualcomm is beginning to offer solutions in the automotive market. Even though the automotive market is its smallest revenue segment, management believes vast opportunities exist. Unity and Shopify are leaders in their respective markets by offering many tools for their customers. Unfortunately, the current market has cut stock prices by over 50% from all-time highs for both companies.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 29, 2022. The video was published on April 30, 2022.



Jose Najarro has positions in Qualcomm, Shopify, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm, Shopify, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.