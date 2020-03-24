4 Stocks That Will Help You to Stay Afloat Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The rapidly growing number of cases of coronavirus-infected patients across the globe has roiled the equity market. Even the central banks’ remarkable initiatives to fight the pandemic have done little to boost investors' sentiment.

However, several stocks are immune to the virus’ impact and, in fact, are expected to keep gaining.

Lockdowns to Curb Coronavirus

In view of the outbreak, classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, more governments across the world are enforcing strict nationwide lockdowns.

Per compiled data of Johns Hopkins University, the virus was first detected in China late last year and the total number of infected people across the world totaled 382,108, as of Mar 24. The virus has already spread across 168 countries, killing more than 16,574 people, the compiled data suggests. On the bright side, the data shows recovery of 101,857 infected people.

Stocks That are Immune to This Crisis

In the wake of the present scenario, one can choose to keep an eye on companies that are poised to improve business if people spend more time at home. Such stocks will not only protect investors from downside risks but are likely to continue gaining, since there seems to be no immediate respite.

We are presenting one stock with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and three with a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold) that are well positioned to gain in this scenario. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fitness enthusiasts are unable to go to gym now since governments are enforcing lockdowns. Thus, there will be heightened demand for in-home exercise equipment. Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON, headquartered in New York, is a well-known name in this space. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN — being a leading online retailer — is poised to gain from the pandemic since retail stores across the world are getting increasingly closed. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, will continue to enjoy booming sales and is likely to see earnings growth of 20% in 2020.

Facebook, Inc. FB, headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, is immune to the coronavirus outbreak. More people are staying at home since they are unable to go to offices, schools and colleges. Hence, more time will be spent on Facebook, as it enables people to communicate virtually with friends and families. Notably, the #3 Ranked stock’s earnings growth is projected at 43% in 2020.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL primarily operates a technology platform offering online payment solutions. The stock is likely to gain from the pandemic since people are getting increasingly worried that exchanging physical cash can spread the virus. The stock, with a Zacks Rank of 3, is likely to witness earnings growth of 11.3% in 2020.

