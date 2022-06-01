4 Stocks That Look Attractive After the Recent Tech Market Sell-Off

On Monday, May 23, Snap (NYSE: SNAP) released an SEC filing that informed investors that it might not meet the low end of its guidance in the upcoming quarter due to a faster-than-expected macroeconomic deterioration. Shortly after, numerous companies took a dive, which could be providing investors with excellent long-term opportunities. Today's video focuses on financial fundamentals and potential growth catalysts for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 27, 2022. The video was published on May 28, 2022.







10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc., Roku, Shopify, Snap Inc., and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc., Roku, Shopify, and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.