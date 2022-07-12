4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

The stock market is in turmoil this year -- as the big slide in the major indices suggests -- but investors shouldn't forget that buying great companies and holding on to them for the long run is a tried and tested way of multiplying your wealth.

For example, a $100,000 investment in the S&P 500 index a decade ago would be worth more than $350,000 now, assuming the dividends paid out were reinvested. And that's despite the recent slide in the index. So if you're someone who's looking to retire in the next decade with $500,000 and you've got $100,000 to invest right now, the stock market would be a good place to park your funds.

Of course, picking the right companies and holding on to them will be key to achieving this goal. Here are four names that seem capable of giving investors 5x returns in the next decade.

1. Tesla

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have shot up a whopping 11,000% over the past decade, even after the massive slide in its stock price in recent months.

This means a $10,000 investment in Tesla a decade ago would be worth more than $1.1 million right now. Tesla can clock such impressive gains over the next decade as well, as the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) increases. In 2021, $53.6 billion worth of EVs were sold across the globe, according to a third-party estimate. By 2030, the EV market is expected to generate $212 billion in revenue, which means that Tesla has a lot of room to grow its revenue.

More importantly, Tesla is already a dominant figure in the global EV market, occupying the top spot. It generated $47 billion in automotive revenue in 2021, an increase of 73% over the prior year. It is worth noting that Tesla's revenue growth was faster than the global EV market's revenue growth of 13%. The company delivered just over 308,000 EVs last year and produced close to 306,000 vehicles. Both numbers were up 70% over the prior year.

Tesla plans to increase its annual vehicle deliveries by an average of 50% in the long run. It is working to enhance its production capacity and develop new models to achieve its ambitious goal. As such, it is not surprising to see that analysts are forecasting 42% annual earnings growth at Tesla for the next five years, a pace that it could sustain beyond that thanks to the market it operates in.

So investors looking for a stock that could help them retire a millionaire should take a closer look at this EV play.

2. Twilio

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has witnessed a brutal sell-off in 2022, with the stock losing 65% of its value so far. But this has opened a terrific opportunity for investors to buy a fast-growing company at a compelling valuation. After all, Twilio had clocked impressive gains on the market before the sell-off arrived.

The company operates in the fast-growing cloud communications market. Its solutions help clients communicate more effectively with their customers through various channels such as voice, text, and email. More importantly, Twilio helps its clients move their contact centers into the cloud, allowing them to save costs and build a more agile customer service framework.

Third-party estimates forecast that the cloud-based contact center market could grow at an annual rate of 22% through 2027 and generate more than $56 billion in revenue. Twilio's 38% share of this rapidly growing market means that it is in a nice position to sustain its terrific growth.

Twilio forecasts revenue growth of 37% in the second quarter of 2022. Analysts are expecting 36% top-line growth from the company this year, while its bottom line is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 155% for the next five years. It isn't surprising to see that analysts are expecting such rapid growth from Twilio.

All of this indicates that Twilio could turn out to be a top cloud stock in the long run and multiply investors' wealth substantially as it has done in the past. Moreover, Twilio is trading at five times sales, which is a big discount to its five-year average sales multiple of 16.8. Buying the company at this valuation looks like a no-brainer given the pace at which it is growing.

3. Take-Two Interactive Software

Shares of video game developer and publisher Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) have been a terrific investment over the past decade, gaining over 1,200%.

So buying shares of Take-Two a decade ago would have multiplied investors' wealth by 13 times. It won't be surprising to see the company sustain such momentum in the future as well, thanks to the growing demand for video games and the potential increase in the number of gamers.

The number of video gamers is expected to jump to 4 billion by 2030 from an estimated 3 billion last year, according to third-party estimates. As a result, the spending on video games, which stood at $176 billion last year, should increase at a healthy pace over the coming decade. According to one estimate, video game sales could exceed $452 billion by 2030.

Take-Two is in a solid position to take advantage of this secular growth as it publishes games across consoles, personal computers (PCs), and mobile phones. The company owns some of the most popular video gaming franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne, and Mafia, among others. Take-Two has a total of 12 franchises that have sold over 5 million units, with the likes of the Grand Theft Auto series selling over 375 million copies.

More importantly, Take-Two has bolstered its position in the video gaming space with the acquisition of mobile gaming company Zynga for $12.7 billion. This should bolster the company's position in a market that reportedly generated $131 billion in bookings last year alone. Not surprisingly, analysts expect Take-Two's growth to take off.

It can sustain such growth thanks to the opportunity in the video gaming market and its latest acquisition, which is why Take-Two could turn out to be a top growth stock for investors looking to retire in the next decade.

4. Check Point Software Technologies

Cybersecurity specialist Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) stock has underperformed the broader market over the past decade, rising only 160%. However, the company is doing well this year.

Check Point stock is up 7% in 2022. While that may not be much, the stock has defied the broad market sell-off this year thanks to its attractive valuation and the strength of its recent earnings reports. It won't be surprising to see Check Point stock outperform the market in the long run as the demand for its cybersecurity offerings is increasing.

That was evident from the company's results for the first quarter of 2022. While its revenue had increased 7% year over year to $543 million, deferred revenue was up 14% over the prior-year period to $1.67 billion. Deferred revenue is the money collected in advance by Check Point for services that will be provided later. So, the faster growth in this metric is evidence that the demand for Check Point's solutions is picking up.

The improved demand is also evident from the 20% increase in Check Point's remaining performance obligations last quarter. This metric represents the total of deferred revenue and the bookings that haven't been invoiced yet. So the impressive growth here means that Check Point could step on the gas in the future, beat the broader market, and deliver healthy returns. That's why investors looking to take advantage of the secular growth of the cybersecurity market may want to take a closer look at this stock.

