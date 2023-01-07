4 Stocks That Actually Increased in 2022 -- And They're Still Worth Buying Now

The S&P 500 declined 19% in 2022, its worst performance since 2008. However, not all stocks got crushed. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses four stocks in particular that increased in 2022 and still look very attractive as 2023 gets underway.

**Stock prices as of Jan. 4, 2023. This video was published on Jan. 7, 2023.

Find out why T-Mobile US is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. T-Mobile US is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.