4 Stocks That Soared During Biden’s Presidency

You can argue how much influence and control over the stock market a president has, but the numbers are the numbers. The market’s performance reflects, to a degree, how the country or at least investors, see the state of the economy and its future. And the number are in for Joe Biden’s time in office. During his watch, the S&P 500 rose by 58%, according to Investopedia.

Discover Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

For You: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

That’s impressive. But it falls short of President Trump’s first term, which clocked a 70% return for the same index. But even that fell short of Barak Obama’s first term, which saw an 80% gain. All that aside, if you’re looking for individual winners, here are four stocks that smashed those S&P numbers during Biden’s four years in office.

Also see a more detailed view of how the market performed under Biden versus Trump’s first term.

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

Gain during Biden’s presidency: Approx. 953%

Although, as reported by CBS News, it took a significant hit recently due to China’s release of their AI platform DeepSeek, Nvidia had a run like few others over the past four years. Nvidia is still the premier chip maker among AI companies, however. So much so that if you bought $1,000 worth of Nvidia stock on Jan. 20, 2021, Biden’s inauguration day, it would be worth $9,192 today.

Read Next: How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD)

Gain during Biden’s presidency: Approx. 2,699%

This Nasdaq-listed company builds and operates next-gen datacenters to give compute power to blockchain infrastructure, supporting the mining of Bitcoin. It was on a serious heater under Biden. Like Nvidia, it’s taken a bit of a tumble in the past month (according to MarketWatch) but despite that, if you purchased $1,000 worth of APLD on Biden’s inauguration day, you’d have a cool $13,267 today.

Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS)

Gain during Biden’s presidency: Approx. 1,114%

This company designs, manufactures, distributes and installs architectual glass, windows and other products for commercial and residential use. Founded in 1994, the company is actually headquartered in Columbia. But that didn’t stop them from taking advantage of the American market and visionary investors. If you bought $1,000 worth of this company’s stock on Jan. 20, 2021, it would be worth $11,851 today.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW)

Gain during Biden’s presidency: Approx. 899%

Yes, that place where kids go to create their own vision of Teddy or any number of other stuffed friends, had quite a heater under Biden’s reign. With its first workshop opened in 1997, after founder Maxine Clark was inspired by a friend’s daughter who wanted to build her own beanie baby, Build-A-Bear took off and now has 500 locations around the world. If you bought $1,000 worth of BBW on Jan. 20, 2021, it would be worth $7,831 today. That’s a lot of stuffing.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Data for individual stock gains pulled from Statmuse and Finmasters.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Stocks That Soared During Biden’s Presidency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.