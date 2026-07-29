4 Stocks With Robust Net Profit Margins to Boost Portfolio Returns

Investors seek companies that consistently generate profits. One of the best metrics to measure profitability is the net profit margin. This metric highlights a company's ability to convert sales into actual profits, providing insights into operational efficiency and management quality. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Inc. SHG, ATI Inc. ATI, The GEO Group, Inc. GEO and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

Net profit represents the amount retained after all expenses, including costs, interest, depreciation and taxes. A strong net profit margin indicates effective cost control and operational strength, which are crucial for rewarding stakeholders and attracting investors and talented employees. A higher net profit margin compared to peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, this metric varies across industries, making direct comparisons challenging. While it is vital for traditional industries, it might be less relevant for technology companies.

Differences in accounting practices, especially with regard to non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation, further complicate comparisons. Additionally, companies that rely heavily on debt may show lower net profits due to high interest expenses, limiting the metric's effectiveness in evaluating performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here we discuss our four picks from the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

Shinhan Financial Group is Korea's largest financial services company. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shinhan Financial Group’s 2026 earnings has moved upward by 51 cents to $8.53 per share over the past seven days. SHG’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter by 7.30%.

ATI is a diversified specialty materials producer. It has two main business segments: High Performance Materials & Components, and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward to $4.49 per share from $4.43 in the past 30 days. ATI outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.56%.

GEO Group is a diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development and support services for secure facilities, processing centers and community reentry centers principally in the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEO Group’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.20 per share over the past 60 days. GEO surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while matching the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 25.94%.

ASE Technology is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASE Technology’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 83 cents per share over the past 30 days.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.