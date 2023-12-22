4 Stocks Riding High on Increasing Cash Flow to Buy Now

Laying a wager on stocks based on profit numbers appears a popular strategy. But looking beyond profits and figuring out a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows can be far more rewarding. This is because cash is the most indispensable factor for any company. It gives strength and vitality, and is the key to its existence, development and success.



In this regard, stocks like EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO, Photronics, Inc. PLAB and Civeo Corporation CVEO are worth buying.



Cash is, in fact, the lifeblood of any business and reflects a company’s true financial health. And why not? Even a company generating profits succumbs to failure and faces bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it has a dearth of cash flow. But one can efficiently tide over any market mayhem if it has the cash to shield it.



Moreover, amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns, analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency has indeed become all the more relevant.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are our four picks out of the 20 stocks that qualified the screening:



EMCOR Group is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMCOR Group’s current-year earnings has moved up by 12.9% to $12.38 per share in the past two months. At present, EME flaunts a VGM Score of A.



Arcos Dorados operates as a franchisee of McDonald's, with its operations divided into Brazil, the North Latin America division, South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick-service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 earnings per share has been revised 9.3% upward to 82 cents in the past month. ARCO has a VGM Score of A.



Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high-precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Photronics’ fiscal 2024 earnings has moved up by 15.6% to $2.60 per share in the past week. PLAB currently has a VGM Score of A.



Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States.



The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Houston, TX-based firm indicates 354.6% year-over-year earnings per share growth. CVEO has a VGM Score of A.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

