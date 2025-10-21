4 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains

U.S. stock markets have continued their northward journey in 2025 following an impressive rally over the past two years. A weak labor market has raised expectations that the Fed will continue to reduce the benchmark lending rate during the rest of 2025.

However, the recent shutdown of the U.S. government and consequent delay of the release of several key economic data may drag down investors’ enthusiasm. Moreover, trade and tariff-related serious conflicts between the United States and its major trading partner, China, dented market participants' sentiments.

Consequently, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



Four such stocks are — Flux Power Holdings Inc. FLUX, Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT and Sterling Infrastructure Inc. STRL.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to four.



Let’s discuss those four stocks here:



Flux Power Holdings designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. FLUX’s primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2-volt cells. FLUX offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software.

The stock price of Flux Power Holdings has soared 92.1% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 82.4% for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 40% over the past 60 days.

Aura Minerals is focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects principally in the Americas. AUGO operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mine, the Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas Mine, and Borborema Projects segments. The company primarily explores gold, copper, and silver deposits.

The stock price of AUGO has climbed 9.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.5% over the past seven days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. ARCT focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies.

The stock price of ARCT has advanced 2.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of -10% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.5% over the past 90 days.

Sterling Infrastructure operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii.

STRL’s E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. STRL’s Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. STRL’s Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems.

The stock price of Sterling Infrastructure has gained 0.4% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 56.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.7% over the past 60 days.

