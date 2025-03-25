4 Stocks Raising Dividends by More Than 10%

In a market where income-focused investors seek dividend reliability, four companies, from Wall Street heavyweights to international players, are stepping up with substantial payout hikes. JPMorgan Chase, Williams-Sonoma, Tencent Music Entertainment, and CareTrust REIT have each announced dividend increases of 10% or more, signaling financial strength and a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

Whether a blue-chip bank raises dividends twice in one year or a Chinese tech firm pairs a dividend boost with a billion-dollar buyback, these moves highlight growing confidence across diverse sectors and geographies.

After Two Increases in 2024, JPMorgan Lifts Dividend Once Again

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:JPM]

First up is the world’s largest bank stock, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). The company announced a 12% increase in its next quarterly dividend. The $1.40 dividend will be payable on Apr. 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Apr. 4.

If the company keeps this payment stable over the next four quarters, it will have an indicated dividend yield of 2.3% based on its Mar. 21 closing price.

However, it is also possible that the firm could raise its dividend again in 2025, as it did in 2024.

This increase twice in a year appears to be the first time JPM has ever done such a thing, suggesting it is unlikely to reoccur.

Still, the 2.3% indicated yield puts the firm’s yield more than a full percentage point higher than the 1.2% yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Williams-Sonoma: History of Strong Dividend Growth Rate Continues With 16% Boost

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:WSM]

Next up is Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM). The home goods company is boosting its dividend by 16%, putting its next payment at $0.66 per share. It will be payable on May 24 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Apr. 17. This marks the 16th year in a row that the company has increased its dividend. Now, the company has an indicated dividend yield of 1.6%.

Williams-Sonoma has seen a strong rise in its stock price over the last three years, notching a price return of just over 99% as of the Mar. 21 close. The company’s annual dividend per share has a three-year compound annual growth rate of 20%.

This hasn’t kept up with this strong uptick in the stock price, but it still shows the company is making a significant effort to raise its dividend payouts as its stock price increases.

The firm’s indicated yield now sits moderately below its average trailing 12-month yield over the past three years of 1.9%.

Tencent: Announced Huge Dividend Increase and $1 Billion in Buybacks

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:TME]

Chinese streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is also increasing its dividend substantially. The company is raising its dividend per American depository share (ADS) in 2025 to $0.18. This is an increase of 31% compared to its 2024 dividend of just under $0.14.

ADS owners will receive the payment “on or around” Apr. 24 if they are shareholders of record as of the close of business on Apr. 3. The company has historically only made one dividend payment per year. Based on its Mar. 21 closing price, the firm's yield is now just under 1.3%.

TME also said it authorized a $1 billion share buyback program within the same announcement. It will begin in March and last for 24 months. The buyback program is moderately sized, equal to 4.5% of the firm’s just over $22 billion market capitalization as of the Mar. 21 close.

TME is China’s largest music streaming company, and as of its latest financial results, it has exceeded $2 billion in annual subscription revenue.

CareTrust REIT: Yield in the Upper 4% Range as Expected Payout Ratio Remains Reasonable

[content-module:DividendStats|NASDAQ:CTRE]

Last up is CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE). The mid-cap healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) is increasing its quarterly dividend by over 15%. The firm’s just under $0.34 dividend will be payable “on or about” Apr. 15 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Mar. 31.

As of the Mar. 21 close, the REIT now boasts a strong indicated dividend yield of just under 4.7%.

CTRE is guiding for a midpoint Normalized Funds Available for Distribution of $1.74 for the full year 2025. Assuming a stable dividend payment for four quarters, the company’s dividend payout ratio would be 77%.

This is somewhat high, and thus, some may argue it will be difficult to maintain sustainably. However, REITs tend to have very high payout ratios, making this figure not overly concerning. According to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), the average payout ratio of healthcare REITs was 82% in Q3 2024.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.