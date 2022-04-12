4 Stocks on My Radar This Week During This Tech Sell-Off

Today's video focuses on four stocks I have my eye on this week and a quick look at fundamentals, recent news, and potential growth catalysts. Each company focuses on emerging markets like smart vehicles, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse. Here are some highlights from the video.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) currently gets most of its revenue from mobile devices and other mobile solutions. As a result, Qualcomm's stock price is down over 25% year to date due to the fear of consumer spending decreasing. On the bright side, the company has finished its acquisition of Arriver, increasing its automotive solutions.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is another semiconductor company down due to most of its revenue coming from consumer goods. Smartphones represent roughly 44% of its quarterly revenue during its most recent earnings report. Despite the risk that consumer spending is decreasing, TSM recently reported 33% year-over-year revenue growth for March 2022.

Unity Software's (NYSE: U) 'sstock price has fallen below $100 on no specific company news. On the bright side, Unity reported its annual gaming report, which showed positive results. Creators on its platforms were up 31% in 2021 vs. 2020, and the number of games created on its platform was up 93%.

