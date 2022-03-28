4 Stocks on My Radar This Week During This Tech Sell-Off

Today's video focuses on four stocks I have my eyes on for this week and a quick look at fundamentals, recent news, and potential growth catalysts for each company. The first two are semiconductor companies, followed by a software company creating solutions for smart vehicles and finally a company that deals with online user authentication. Here are some highlights from the video.

This week, two semiconductors companies are on my radar: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) . TSM shared its recent February 2022 numbers, and its revenue was up 38% year over year (YOY). The demand for chips still outpaces supply, and as a manufacturer of semiconductors, TSM seems like a clear winner. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a company that is down over 70% from all-time highs. The semiconductor shortage continues to affect automotive production, and Cerence's growth has been affected since it provides software solutions for cars. Regardless, Cerence continues to win partnerships with tier-one original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). On March 1, it extended its partnership with Volkswagen to provide conversational AI to Volkswagen's Golf 8 GTI. The final company is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) , a leader in user authentication. Okta reported 63% YOY growth during its most recent earnings, or 39% YOY growth excluding its recent Auth0 acquisition. Unfortunately, the stock has been a victim of a hack, and the full extent of the damage is still uncertain. The uncertainty could create a buying opportunity for investors wanting to build a position, as Okta's management has released an update on its website, and it seems the hackers got only limited access.

