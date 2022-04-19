4 Stocks on My Radar This Week

Today's video focuses on four stocks I have my eyes on this week and the growth opportunities for each company. The four stocks are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Here are some highlights from the video.

AMD is well positioned for the future. Within the next 12 months, AMD is expected to release its new generations of consumer CPUs and consumer GPUs and its fourth-generation server processor, Genoa. AMD provides numerous data center solutions, and with its recent acquisition of Xilinx, it has entered into other emerging markets like the automotive industry.

Shopify has fallen over 65% from its all-time highs and is sitting at a market cap of roughly $73 billion. Shopify has created a toolbox of solutions for the e-commerce world, and the company has the second-largest market share of U.S. retail e-commerce sales in 2021 with roughly 10% of the total market.

Microsoft and Alphabet are two giants that have fallen over 15% from 52-week highs. The drop could be caused by fears of consumer spending decreasing. Microsoft offers many laptops, tablets, and gaming products, and Alphabet's advertising revenue could see a decline from companies reducing advertisement spending due to a slowdown in consumer spending. Regardless, those headwinds should pass over time, and these are two companies that fit in my long-term portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the closed market prices of April 15, 2022. The video was published on April 17, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022



Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet (C shares), Microsoft, and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet (A shares), Microsoft, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.