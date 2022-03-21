4 Stocks on My Radar During This Tech Sell-Off

Today's video focuses on recent price action, current news, and growth opportunities for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Here are some highlights from the video.

All four stocks are down from all-time highs. The most notable price actions are for Shopify, down over 50%, and Meta Platforms, down over 40%. All four stocks have strong fundamentals with positive cash flow from operations, allowing them to fund numerous growth opportunities.

On March 8, Apple announced the M1 Ultra chip, and Apple believes this is the world's most powerful and capable chip for personal computers. If this chip is as strong as Apple says, it could open multiple doors to other Apple products and even future developments.

The data-center market is one AMD has continued to expand into with the massive adoption of server processors by huge cloud providers. During AMD's most recent earnings, management stated that data center revenue had doubled year over year. With the recent acquisition of Xilinx, the growth in data center revenue should continue to go up, as AMD now has new data center solutions to sell to its customers.

