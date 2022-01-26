4 Stocks on My Radar During This Dip

Today's video focuses on the following four stocks I am keeping my eyes on this week: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC). Here are some highlights from the video.

Alphabet and Meta Platforms continue to be advertising leaders. This is a market that sees new customers daily as new businesses, new side hustles, and new content creators begin their journeys. Both Alphabet and Meta have strong cash flow from operations and a healthy balance sheet.

Cerence has had an exciting quarter. In the past few months, Cerence has lost a CEO and appointed a new one, signed the largest contract in its history, and announced numerous new automobiles using its technologies.

Earnings season is in full effect, and at the moment, three out of the four companies have confirmed earnings dates. After the market closes, Alphabet and Meta Platforms report on Feb. 2, and Roblox reports on Feb. 15.

