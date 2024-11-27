4 Stocks to Keep an Eye On Following Recently Declared Dividend Hikes

Key Takeaways

MATW, ZIM, PWR and OBT stocks have all announced new dividend hikes.

Dividend stocks are a way to earn steady income and protect capital, especially during market turmoil.

The post-election rally that came to a halt earlier last week has resumed, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs. However, Wall Street has witnessed volatile trading lately as several domestic and geopolitical factors have unsettled investors.

Although a batch of positive news has been fueling the recent rally, a few uncertainties are looming large that could turn markets volatile. Given this situation, cautious investors seeking a steady income and ways to protect their capital may look to hold or buy dividend-paying stocks.

Four such stocks are Matthews International Corporation MATW, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and Orange County Bancorp, Inc. OBT.

Investors Assess Trump’s New Policies

The post-election rally is primarily being fueled by hopes of lower taxes and fewer regulations under Trump’s regime. On Monday, Trump nominated Scott Bessent for the post of Treasury Secretary. Stocks rallied following the announcement as Bessent is being seen as someone who would guide the economy into greener pastures without sparking inflation.

The rally intensified on Tuesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting revealed that the central bank anticipates more rate cuts in the future but “gradually.” This saw the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at new record highs of 44,860.31 points and 6,021.63 points, respectively.

Although markets rallied, Trump’s fresh comments on tariffs could raise concern. Trump called for a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. He also said that he would impose an additional 10% levy on products from China.

Investors are still waiting to see if the additional tariff will be imposed on products from Canada, Mexico and China and how it will affect trade relations. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have also been a cause of concern. Russia last week issued a nuclear threat after a missile exchange with Ukraine. This has raised fears of a bigger conflict, which could keep markets volatile for a longer period.

4 Stocks That Announced Dividend Hikes

Given this situation, investing in dividend-paying stocks would be a smart decision. These companies have stable operations and consistently pay out dividends, staying profitable due to their reliable business models. In a volatile market, companies that offer high dividend payouts generally perform better than those that don't pay dividends.

Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. MATW presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Nov. 20, Matthews International Corporation announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.25 a share on Dec. 16, 2024. MATW has a dividend yield of 3.04%. Over the past five years, Matthews International Corporation has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 44% of earnings.Check Matthews International Corporation’s dividend history here.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. ZIM offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Servicespresently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

On Nov. 20, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $2.81 a share on Dec. 9, 2024. ZIM has a dividend yield of 5.22%. Over the past five years, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 10% of earnings.Check ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s dividend history here.

Quanta Services, Inc.

Quanta Services, Inc. is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services, and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. PWR has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and other selected international markets. Quanta Services has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

On Nov. 21, Quanta Services announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.10a share on Jan. 13, 2025. PWR has a dividend yield of 0.10%. Over the past five years, Quanta Serviceshas increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 5% of earnings.Check Quanta Services’ dividend history here.

Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. OBT accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. Orange County Bancorp also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. OBT carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Nov. 21, Orange County Bancorp declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.25 a share on Dec. 16, 2024. OBT has a dividend yield of 1.55%. Over the past five years, Orange County Bancorp has increased its dividend two times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 18% of earnings.Check Orange County Bancorp’s dividend history here.

