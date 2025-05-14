4 Stocks With Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio to Buy Now

We often judge a company based on its sales and earnings. However, these metrics may not be sufficient on their own. A stock might get a boost if these figures rise year over year or surpass estimates in a particular quarter, offering a lucrative opportunity for short-term investors to cash in. Relying solely on sales and earnings numbers may not yield the desired long-term returns. For those seeking sustainable investment growth, a deeper dive into the company’s financial health and stability is essential.



A critical analysis of a company’s financial background is a prerequisite for an informed investment decision. Coverage ratios, which assess whether a company is robust enough to meet its financial obligations, play a crucial role in this analysis. A higher ratio generally indicates a stronger financial position. This article focuses on the Interest Coverage Ratio, a key indicator used to evaluate a company's ability to pay interest on its debt, ensuring that the company is not over-leveraged and can comfortably meet its interest obligations from its operating earnings.



Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO boast an impressive interest coverage ratio.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay the interest charges on its debt.



Debt, which is crucial for most companies to finance operations, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on a company's profitability, and its creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.



The interest coverage ratio suggests the number of times the interest could be paid from earnings and gauges the margin of safety a firm carries for paying interest.



An interest coverage ratio lower than 1.0 implies that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardships. One should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over time.

The Winning Strategy

Apart from having an Interest Coverage Ratio that is more than the industry average, adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a VGM Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to better results.



Interest Coverage Ratio greater than X-Industry Median



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: Stocks that have a strong EPS growth history.



Projected EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: This is the projected EPS growth over the next three to five years. This shows that the stock has near-term earnings growth potential.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



VGM Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 14 stocks that qualified the screening.



Sterling Infrastructure, which is engaged in e-infrastructure, transportation and building solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. Sterling Infrastructure delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current financial year earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 38.5% from the year-ago period. STRL has risen 38.3% in the past year.



AXIS Capital Holdings, a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXIS Capital’s current financial year sales and EPS implies growth of 9.2% and 3.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AXIS Capital has a VGM Score of B. Shares of AXS have rallied 43.1% in the past year.

Molina Healthcare, which provides managed healthcare services under Medicaid and Medicare programs and through state insurance marketplaces, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current financial year sales and EPS calls for growth of 8.4% and 7.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has declined 10.3% in the past year.



Halozyme Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. HALO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 21% and 23.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has risen 9.6% in the past year.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.