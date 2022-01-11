4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Today's video focuses on the following four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week: Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) (formerly known as Facebook), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). I discuss fundamentals, recent price action, and potential bullish cases for each stock. Here are some highlights from the video.

Stock prices have fallen dramatically from all-time highs for many of these names. Roku is down over 60%, Roblox is down over 30%, Meta Platforms is down over 14%, even the giant Alphabet is down over 7%. At the same time, these four companies have seen strong growth in revenue and are positive in cash flow from operations with healthy balance sheets.

On Jan. 3, Roku announced that for the second year in a row, the Roku operating system (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the USA. It also announced a partnership with Sharp to bring more TV models to customers in the US.

Alphabet continues to grow its revenue at impressive levels regardless of being a giant already. In its most recent quarter, ending Sep. 30, the company reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth driven by its advertising segment. Investors should keep an eye on two segments: its YouTube ads and Google Cloud. Google Cloud is currently not profitable, but margins are improving over time.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 10, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 10, 2022.



Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Alphabet (C shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., Roblox Corporation, and Roku. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., Roblox Corporation, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

