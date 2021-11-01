4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action, valuation metrics, and recent news affecting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Here are some highlights from the video.

Meta Platforms, until recently known as Facebook, announced that it would be spending at least $10 billion more in CAPEX in 2022 than in 2021. The additional expenses will go to its augmented and virtual reality products, paying for data centers, network components, facilities, and more. DraftKings has recently focused on digital collectible with DraftKings Marketplace, a market where users can buy and sell DraftKings NFTs. The first few collectibles featured sports celebrities like Tom Brady, Tony Hawk, and many more. On Oct. 28, DraftKings released a collection for Halloween, based on the horror movie series Saw, that sold out on the first day. Paysafe, a payment platform, has seen strong growth in North America's online and sports betting markets. The company is expected to report earnings on Nov. 10 before the market opens. Mercadolibre, an e-commerce platform in Latin America, is expected to report earnings on Nov. 4, after the market closes.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Oct. 29, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 30, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021



Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns shares of DraftKings Inc., MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Paysafe Limited. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MercadoLibre and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.