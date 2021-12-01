4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Today's video focuses on recent stock price action and earnings affecting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Square (NYSE:SQ), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week. Here are some highlights from the video.

Square reported seller gross payment volume (GPV) of $41.7 billion for its most recent third quarter, up 47% year over year (YOY). The growth was driven by the increase of GPV from sellers with over $125,000 of annualized GPV. GPV could continue to increase as Square provides new seller solutions internationally. In September, it released numerous omnichannel solutions in France. PayPal reported total payment volume (TPV) of $310 billion for its most recent third quarter, up 26% YOY. Venmo TPV is $60 billion, up 36% YOY. TPV growth could accelerate, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will accept Venmo as a payment solution starting in 2022. Google and Facebook are two companies that continue to show strength in the advertising market. As the market continues to sell off, a haven for investors could be megacap companies with plenty of cash, cash flow, and earnings as well as low debt.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 30, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 30, 2021.



