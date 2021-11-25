4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action and recent earnings affecting Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC), UiPath (NYSE:PATH), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week. Here are some highlights from the video.

Cerence focuses on conversational artificial intelligence for the automotive market, but its technology can open doors to numerous markets. In its most recent earnings report, released on Nov. 22, Cerence announced its first significant win outside the automotive market and into the elevator business. Cerence's stock price has taken a huge hit recently, dropping over 30% from its 52-week high due to the slow production of automobiles. Roku's third-quarter revenue grew 51% year over year, driven by its platform revenue, its advertisement solutions. In its most recent earnings report, released on Nov. 03, Roku announced a slowdown in hardware revenue and missed analysts' expectations of active accounts. Management blames supply chain issues for the slowdown and believes that once supply chain issues are fixed, the company will accelerate its growth. Regardless, Roku's stock price is down over 50% from its 52-week high. CrowdStrike, a leader in the cybersecurity sector, and UiPath, a company that focuses on robotic process automation, have yet to report earnings. Regardless, the volatility in the market has caused these two growth stocks to seem attractive as dollar-cost averaging contenders.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 23, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 23, 2021.



Jose Najarro owns shares of Cerence Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Roku. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Roku, and UiPath Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Cerence Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

