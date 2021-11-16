4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action and recent earnings affecting MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week. Here are some highlights from the video.

Disney's streaming platforms have a total of 179 million subscribers. Disney+ has 118 million subscribers, up 6% year over year (YOY), ESPN+ has 17.1 million subscribers, up 66% YOY, and Hulu has 43.8 million subscribers, up 20% YOY. Unfortunately, Disney+ growth is slower than analysts expected, which has been one of the reasons the stock price is down after earnings. MercadoLibre reported a total of 260 million items sold during its most recent earnings call, up 26% YOY. MercadoLibre has created a vital logistics infrastructure in Latin America, which has allowed roughly 80% of the items to be delivered within 48 hours. The company continues to improve the strength of its logistics by opening more fulfillment centers and increasing its shipping optionality. After showing its metaverse plan, Meta Platforms, previously known as Facebook, has seen bullish sentiment toward its stock price. A metaverse is many years away. Still, the technological improvement of AR glasses and VR headsets could provide Meta Platforms with numerous options for apps to drive its advertising business.

