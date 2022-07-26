4 Stocks I'm Watching Closely This Week

In this video, I will be talking about the four stocks I'm watching closely this week as most big tech companies are reporting their quarterly earnings. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) report on Tuesday, and on Thursday, it's Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) turn.

In related earnings news:

Monday after the market closed, Walmart reported earnings that sent a warning to the market.

reported earnings that sent a warning to the market. The company now expects earnings per share for the full year to be down 12% year over year. It previously expected it to be down only 1%.

The reason for this is increasing levels of food and fuel inflation, which affects how customers spend.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 25, 2022. The video was published on July 26, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.