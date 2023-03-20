4 Stocks, From Semiconductors Giants to Cybersecurity Monsters, With Huge Upside Potential

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been among the best semiconductor performers year to date, and some investors might suspect that this is the top for the chip giant. Regardless, there are other ways to get exposure to the semiconductor market as it continues to be fueled by AI innovation. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 17, 2023. The video was published on March 19, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Jose Najarro has positions in CrowdStrike, Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco Phlx Semiconductor ETF, Nvidia, and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts and Nintendo and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.